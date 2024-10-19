ED Raids Close Aide of Jagan, Vizag Ex-MP!

In a breaking development; YSR Congress’s ex MP from Vizag, MVV Satyanarayana has started to face the Enforcement Directorate action. His properties were raided by the officials today.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths conducted raids on the properties of former Vizag MP and Telugu film producer MVV Satyanarayana in Visakhapatnam in connection with a land grabbing case.

Reportedly, searches were conducted at five locations, including the residences and offices of Satyanarayana, his auditor Ganmani Venkateswara Rao, and another accused, Gadde Brahmaji.

The alleged complaint against Satyanarayana and others is that they grabbed 12.5 acres of government land dedicated to an old age home, orphanage, and houses for the elderly, using forged documents. The ED is investigating the matter now and the first step of the same is the raid today.

Satyanarayana had sought an anticipatory bail in connection with this case. While the case is still under investigation at the court, the ED has come down at his properties which could be regarded as a big blow to this controversial MP who faces multiple allegations.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯