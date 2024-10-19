Naga Babu Dairy lo Babu Page, What’s In It!

Actor and Janasena Party leader Naga Babu has heaped praises on CM Chandrababu Naidu. In his latest video, Naga Babu said Chandrababu is not a politician, but a statesman.

This is not all. Mega Brother said that Chandrababu is a leader with a great vision who envisioned bright for the state of Andhra Pradesh. He said that it is Jagan and YSRCP that thrashed Naidu’s vision for Amaravati.

Naga Babu hailed Chandrababu as the architect of Cyberabad and playing pivotal role in the growth story of the Hyderabad. Naga Babu said no one had predicted the separation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Interestingly, Naga Babu went onto raise the issue of famous “vennupotu” (Backstabbing) and said it was easy to threw blame on Chandrababu without knowing the facts and situations existing back then. Naga Babu reiterated that Chandrababu as a visionary leader.

However, this is considered a volte-face. Earlier, Naga Babu was highly critical about Chandrababu. Before 2019 elections, Naga Babu raised his anti-voice against Babu and his policies. Subsequently, Jagan-led YSRCP came to the power irking both TDP and Janasena. Now the situations have totally reversed as Janasena is now sharing power along with TDP in the alliance government.

