Chilling Pic Of Ambati Rambabu From Abroad

There is no debating the fact that Ambati Rambabu is one of the most entertaining characters in Andhra Pradesh politics, beyond party lines. His comical phone conversations, street dances, and funky analogies have a separate audience.

Cut to now, Ambati has taken some time off the otherwise hectic political schedules as he appears to be chilling in some European country. A new picture of Ambati in the cozy outfit, amidst the lush nature backdrop has surfaced on social media. He has replaced the customary white-and-white outfit with a casual look.

After having lost the Sattenapalli constituency by a record 27K+ votes(the highest in the last three decades), Ambati Rambabu appears to have enough free time at hand. This facilitated a chilling trip amidst the grasslands of Europe, a social media user commented under this picture.

