Once Again, The Credit Goes To RRR!

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given permission increasing the number of darshans at Tirumala to the coterie of his party MPs and MLAs to six days from the earlier, four in a week. The credit for the rise in the number of Tirumala darshans goes to Undi MLA and TDP leader Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (RRR).

RRR had played a prominent role in opposing former CM and YCP boss Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the YCP rule in the state, during the last five years. He even won people’s appreciation for acting like an Opposition party, even when the TDP and Jana Sena could not raise their voice, due to the lack of sufficient numbers.

RRR opposed Jagan on several fronts during the YCP rule. Reportedly, Jagan did not agree to increasing the number of darshans from four a week, during his tenure. He did not accept for break darshans and Supatham visits in the weekends, when there would be heavy rush at the temple.

Keeping this in mind, RRR raised the issue during his meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and ensured that the latter accepted to his plea.

It is being said that the relaxation in the rule had been due to RRR’s initiative. Reportedly, RRR insisted that the number of darshans be increased at Tirumala and Naidu, who had refused to accept that request till then, agreed to the proposal. Further, he told RRR that he was accepting the proposal and taking a favourable decision only because RRR had asked for it.

TDP senior leader Gadde Rama Mohan who was present in the meeting reavealed the fact that Naidu accepted for the rise in the number of darshans, only because of RRR’s request.

Be it anything, the elected representatives of TDP are happy that they will have an opportunity to recommend their followers have Tirumala darshan, without hurting their feelings seeking the Lord’s blessings.

Related

Tags RRR

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯