Mesmerizing Visuals At Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 was inaugurated by AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

A drone show was organized by the Central Aviation Ministry, AP government and AP Drone Corporation during the summit. The mesmerizing visuals enthralled all with one of the biggest drone shows with 5,500 drones.

Many cultural shows entertained all including the CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was seen surpried by some of the amazing performances.

Not just that, the Drone show registered five Guinness Book Records, including the categories

The records include ‘Largest planet formation created in Amaravti’, ‘Largest landmark created on the banks of river Krishna’, ‘Largest aeroplane formation’, ‘Largest image of our National flag created in Amaravati’, and the ‘largest aerial logo created in Amaravati’.

Amaravati will be the drone capital of India and Andhra Pradesh will become the centre for drone innovation in the country. At the Amaravati Drone Summit today, I addressed drone manufacturers and enthusiasts and shared with them a vision for drone tech in AP.



To facilitate the… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2024

Related

Tags Drone Show Amaravati Drone Summit Amaravati 2024

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯