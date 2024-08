Ram Pothineni expressed his desire to collaborate with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ram praised Ranbir’s performance as Sanjay Dutt in the film ‘Sanju’ during the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Double iSmart’. The action thriller, directed by Puri Jagannadh, will release on August 15 with an A certificate, running for 2 hours and 42 minutes.

