Frustrated Star Hero Shows Middle Finger To Media!

Kannada star hero Darshan Toogudeepa is serving jail time after being named as the main accused in the murder case of his ardent fan Renukaswamy. He has been locked up in Bengaluru central jail for the last few months and it has been tough going for the otherwise lavishly blessed star hero.

In a viral video clip that is trending on social media, Darshan is seen displaying his frustration towards the media in an objectionable manner. He is seen subtly showing his middle finger to the media while being escorted into the jail.

The reason behind this could be the recent media reports and videos straight from Bengaluru central jail, where Darshan was seen happily sitting on a chair, sipping coffee and smoking a cigarette.

As soon as the media carried these videos, a social media outrage broke out which led the jail authorities suspended a few police officers associated with the incident and the situation tightened further for Darshan inside the jail. This appears to have triggered the jailed hero and propelled him to show the middle finger to the media.

And again, this obscene gesture from the star hero has led to more backlash against him as it wasn’t a wise move to show the middle finger to the media which has just been doing its job.

