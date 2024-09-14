Matka: Varun Tej’s Massiest & Ferocious Character

Power Star Pawan Kalyan popularized the Red Kanduva and now his nephew Varun Tej is seen sporting a similar style in a newly released working still from the final shooting schedule of his upcoming film Matka. The team is currently filming crucial scenes in a set designed to represent Old Vizag in Hyderabad.

In this latest still, Varun Tej appears in a never-seen-before striking massiest avatar complemented by curly hair that lends him a retro appearance. This look is truly captivating. That intensity in his face indicates the ferocious nature of the character. Notably, Varun Tej will portray four distinct looks throughout the film, showcasing his character’s evolution over 24 years.

With this ongoing schedule, it will be a wrap for the entire shooting of Matka. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi play the leading ladies. This Pan India film is directed by Karuna Kumar on Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments banners.

