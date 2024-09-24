RGV Promotes Bigg Boss Contestant Sonia Akula

Ram Gopal Varma is someone who would not like to be associated with shows like Bigg Boss. He would share his views on the show but would not indulge in promoting it or rooting for anyone. However, he is now backing Soniya Akula which comes as a surprise to everyone.

Sharing to X, RGV wrote, “Strength and attitude define @ItsSoniaakula. Doing Greattt in Bigg Boss house 🔥🔥🔥 Show Your Love to Soniya by voting once via Missed Call and once via Hotstar each day. Two votes per number, Monday to Friday. please give a Missed Call to: 📞 79979 83712.”

The tweet comes as a big surprise and interestingly, he also shared a video byte in support of Soniya when she entered the house on the first day. During the opening ceremony, RGV’s video was played on the screen.

As a matter of fact, Soniya is garnering a lot of attention in the house at the moment. She is being loved by someone and hated by many but none is actually ignoring her in the house. She is getting close with both Nikhil and Prudhvi by influencing them which is a point of conflict with all other inmates.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯