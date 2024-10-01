Hasith Goli reveals that his journey into the world of cinema was largely unplanned and serendipitous. “Becoming a director was not a grand dream of mine, while I was growing up. But after working for a few years in the IT field, I wished to explore the creative side of my personality. That exploration led me to films, be it lyrics or now filmmaking. For people wanting to explore their creativity, cinema offers the most diversity,” says Hasith.

When enquired about his favourite filmmakers growing up, Hasith answers, “I was a huge fan of K Viswanath garu growing up. I have watched all his films. I also love the way Puri Jagannadh writes his films. As much as I admire Trivikram as a writer, I also find the way he conceives certain action sequences very fascinating. I also look up to Mani Ratnam.”

Hasith has worked with Sree Vishnu as an AD on the sets of Mental Madhilo and Brochevaruevarura and later, as a director on the sets of Raja Raja Chora and the upcoming film SWAG. When asked about his dynamic with Sree Vishnu, Hasith says, “He is a natural comic. A lot of the comedy you see on the screen comes from him more than the script. There is a lot of comfort when I am working with him. I would not have graduated from an AD to a full-fledged director if not for Sree Vishnu’s support and partnership. We went all out with SWAG, you will see a side of him that you have never seen before.”

