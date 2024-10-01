Matka Picks Perfect Slot, VT’s Effortless Charm

The shoot of Varun Tej’s next outing Matka is nearing completion, with the final schedule currently underway. A crucial action sequence is currently filmed.

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film will see Varun Tej portraying a Matka King, set against a period backdrop spanning 24 years.

With production wrapping up soon and the post-production works are also taking place concurrently, the makers have announced to release the movie on November 14th.

This timing is strategic, as it avoids competition from other major releases and benefits from the extended Karthika Purnima weekend, with a festival holiday on November 15 (Friday).

The makers who earlier released first look that showed two stunning looks of Varun Tej, came up with second look poster.

Varun Tej oozes charm as the Matka King symbolizing the 80s style effortlessly. He is seen walking stylishly on the stairs with a cigarette in his mouth.

His lean, fit physique complements his striking body language. The 80s milieu is re-created which is evident in the picture.

Produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments, Matka features Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead roles.

Exciting updates and promotions are expected soon.

