Film Industry Will Not Tolerate – Jr NTR Responds

Konda Surekha’s disturbing comments about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce to criticize KTR, have bounced back big. For the ridiculous comments made by the woman minister, Nagarjuna, KTR, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha responded and called them shameful on her part.

Now, Jr NTR who had been staying away from the political controversies responded to the comments and said,’Film Industry Will Not Tolerate’.

NTR tweeted, ‘ Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the film industry. We will not sit quietly while others make baseless allegations against us. We should rise above this and maintain respect for each other’s boundaries. Let’s ensure our society does not normalize such reckless behavior in democratic India.

#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate’

NTR is among the first from the film industry to condemn the outrageous comments of Konda Surekha. His hashtag ‘Film Industry will not tolerate’ will become a slogan when other actors from the film industry respond to the issue.

