Nagababu Gives Mass Elevation To Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been going particularly aggressively with regard to the HYDRAA agency which is formulated to mow down the constructions that encroach the natural water bodies. While the majority of the common public has been in approval of this corrective measure, a small section has been revolting the same for personal reasons.

Now, Nagababu has issued a statement that rightly signifies the importance of the daring yet requisite corrective measures taken by Revanth Reddy through HYDRAA. He gave a mass elevation to CM Revanth by citing the current flooding situation due to the strong rains.

“We are all seeing the devastating consequences of illegal occupation of water bodies. As the water body areas are being encroached, the apartments and urban establishments are being flooded with water and people are sadly losing lives. This is what happens if we encroach water bodies.” Nagababu commented.

Nagababu mentioned that at least now, people will understand Revanth’s daring steps with HYDRAA as it is the need of the hour to prevent flooding by taking down illegal encroachments.

“Let’s appreciate our honorable CM Revanth garu for your daring decisions and commendable work. We stand with you in full support. If we save nature, then the nature will save us.” Nagababu concluded as he gave a measured yet needed elevation to Revanth. As he rightly pointed out, the torrential rains in Telangana and AP have signified the reason to clear illegal encroachment of lakes and rivers.

