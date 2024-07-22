AP Assembly Hall: RRR & Jagan’s Interesting Banter

On the first day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, a lighthearted exchange took place between former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Undi MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

As soon as Jagan entered the Assembly, Raju, fondly known as “RRR”, greeted him warmly, despite the fact that the former CM earlier got his own then-party member arrested and treated brutally by AP police.

RRR, who is known for his outspoken nature, jokingly told Jagan, “Come to the Assembly every day; How can there be no opposition?”. He is said to have then put his hand on Jagan’s shoulder and spoken to him for a while in the Assembly hall.

Minister Payyavula Keshav was seen laughing in the lobbies along with RRR & Jagan, seemingly amused by the interaction. Some TV channels even reported that RRR wanted to be seated next to Jagan in the assembly.

Despite their political differences, the exchange between Jagan and RRR appeared to be friendly and cordial, indicating how the ‘alliance’ government in the state will work despite the former CM’s tyrannous behavior earlier when he sat in the chair of power. YSRCP MLAs and MLCs also greeted RRR, leaving their differences aside, as per reports.

