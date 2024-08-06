2019 – Raavali Jagan, 2024 – Maaraali Jagan!

One of the most famous campaign slogans in AP history is the Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan notion carried by YCP in 2019. This worked wonderfully well for the party to a degree that it won 151 seats in the 2019 assembly elections. But cut to 2024, the situation has completely lopsided. YCP troopers have gone from Raavali Jagan to Maarali Jagan.

Prior to 2019, Jagan was with the public through the Praja Sankalpa Padayatra which brought him close to the masses. The party cadres and root-level workers also had direct access to Jagan which helped him strengthen his party organization so efficiently that he toppled experienced Chandrababu and fiery Pawan Kalyan in 2019.

But the ground level talk leading into the 2024 election was the Jagan completely cut the connection with the public. Everywhere he went, massive Paradhas(obstructive clothing and barricades) were seen which kept him away from public access. The much-debated Praja Darbar never really took off as Jagan took it on a lighter vein.

He thought the volunteer system would prove effective for him and sidelined the hardworking cadre who in turn gave up their fighting spirit. This was catastrophic in the end as TDP-JSP-BJP could execute 100% efficient electioneering while YCP lagged miles behind as the cadre wasn’t motivated enough.

Even MLAs and MPs had to wait weeks and even months to get Jagan’s appointment, as revealed by the likes of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and Vasantha Krishna Prasad. This complete dissociation from the public and also his own party public representatives have resulted in YCP troopers saying “Maarali Jagan”(Jagan must change).

