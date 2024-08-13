Divvela Brings In Naga Chaitanya, Gets Trolled

Divvela Madhuri is a name that not many people knew even 10 days ago. But today, she is the center of attention in most political circles in Andhra Pradesh after her saga with YCP MLC and ex MLA Duvvada Srinivas caught the public’s eye.

While there are countless concerns about Divvela living with Duvvada while the latter is still married and has a fully grown daughter, the argument made by Divvela Madhuri referring to Naga Chaitanya has given rise to trolls.

In a new interview, when asked if she doesn’t feel bad for living with a man who is already married, Divvela replied “What’s wrong in that. Are all married couples living together? Didn’t Naga Chaitanya and Samantha who got married earlier split up? Didn’t Naga Chaitanya get engaged to someone else (Sobhita Dhulipala)?

Madhuri’s argument amused many social media users and they are hitting back at her for this wild statement. She appeared to be implication that she is Sobhita Dulipala in this scheme of things while Duvvada is Naga Chaitanya.

The hard fact here is that Naga Chaitanya and Sam felt things weren’t working out and they separated amicably. Only after separation did they pursue different paths, where Chay got engaged to Sobhita which is his own personal matter.

But in the case of Divvela and Duvvada, the latter is still married and has a daughter. Moreover, Divvela relating with Sobhita is beyond ridiculous. It appears that Divvela is seeking more attention and social media engagement by referring to Chay and Sobhita. Using other’s personal life to gain attention is the lowest of lows one can witness.

Tags Divvela Madhuri Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala

