Oops! YCP still sticks to 3 capitals

How YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government destroyed the putative capital of Andhra Pradesh -Amaravati- by introducing the much controversial three capitals formula immediately after coming to power in 2019 is a well known story to the people of the state. He was hell-bent on making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and tried his best to move his administration from Amaravati.

But, his attempts were really rightly foiled by the Courts and the very idea to have three capitals was met with firm resistance from the people of Vizag and as well from all other areas. Moreover, his proposal turned out to be fatal as YSR Congress party suffered a decimation of epic proportions even in Uttarandhra region in which Vizag is an integral part.

After the unprecedented humiliation in the recent assembly elections, political analysts felt that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party will no longer support the bungling idea to shift the capital from Amaravati to Vizag. Also, the fact that the central government is firm on giving top priority to develop Amaravati as the sole capital of the state and Naidu’s ambitious plans to built a World Class capital should have put a permanent full stop to Jagan’s ridiculous idea.

Unfortunately, it seems like no lessons were learnt by the YSRCP leaders after the massive defeat. The proposal to make Vizag as the capital of the state appears to be still intact. This is because Bosa Satyanarayana made a shocking revelation in his recent press interaction.

MLC Botsa Satyanarayana confirmed that YSR Congress party still supports Vizag as the capital city. He asserted that the party high command sticks to its earlier proposal to make Vizag as the executive capital of the state. However, he expressed that the party will review its decisions and take a fresh call about the capital.

Going by Botsa’s statements, it looks like YSRCP hasn’t yet realised the damage caused to the party’s electoral prospects due to the ill-advised three-pronged approach for the state capital.

