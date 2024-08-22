Reactor Blast: Where Is Owner Kiran Reddy?

The fatal reactor blast at the Escientia Pharma company in Atchyuthapuram sez, Anakapalle has claimed the lives of 18 individuals thus far. This is the worst pharma accident of the decade in Andhra Pradesh.

In a strange update, it is being reported that the owner of the pharma company where the reactor blast happened, Kiran Reddy is not accessible now.

After the fatal reactor blast that claimed 17 lives, Kiran Reddy is not accessible, according to reports. When AP Home Minister Anitha tried to contact his phone, there was no response from him, it seems.

Reportedly, Kiran Reddy has been staying in the USA for a while. However, his disappearance immediately after the accident in his company enclosure has led to more doubts.

A criminal case has been filed against Kiran Reddy and the operation to track him is underway. Key details pertaining to the operation of the plant and the safety measures in place are to be interrogated with Kiran but he is not responding to any correspondence, say reports.

CM Chandrababu has ordered the concerned authorities to expedite action to financially and medically help the victims. Rs 1 crore exgratia was announced by the government already.

