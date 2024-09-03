Jagan Govt Didn’t Paid Toilet Bill 23 Cr, Ayamma Bill 64 Cr!

One of the hallmark implementations of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Nadu Nedu program. As a part of this elaborate scheme, the government schools infrastructure in the state was greatly enhanced.

However, outside the aesthetic beautification of the government schools in the state, there are many things that went wrong with this program. The same was pointed out by IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh revealed that Jagan proudly made tall claims about the Nadu Nedu program but failed to clear even the most basic of bills like payments for Ayammas, watchmen and toilet cleaning material.

“These YCP leaders prided on Nadu Nadu like the end of the world but in reality all they did was loot the money. They squandered thousands of crores and left the schools with arrears of salaries to the nannies and watchmen. No funds were given for toilet cleaning material either.

“The officials brought this matter to my attention during the recent review of school education system and I have issued orders to release the relevant dues immediately. Rs 64.38 crores for the salaries of nannies and watchmen, Rs 23.52 crores for toilet cleaning material totaling 87.9 crores dues were released today.” Lokesh stated.

The fact that even toilet cleaning bills and the salaries of nannies and watchmen were delayed shows that the program was flawed from a fundamental level.

