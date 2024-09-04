Vijayasai Daughter’s Illegal Construction Demolished

After the onset of HYDRAA in Hyderabad, there is a public commotion in Andhra Pradesh too to mow down the illegal constructions in the state. The ongoing flooding is reinstating the reason why natural water body FTL and buffer zones must be retained at all costs.

Amidst this ground-level revolt against illegal construction, the AP government has taken substantial action against the illicit property belonging to Vijayasai Reddy‘s daughter Neha Reddy.

Vijayasai’s daughter had illicitly acquired a piece of land in Bheemili which is against the Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ). This was during YCP’s tenure when she allegedly bought the land against the regulation. She even commissioned construction in the property, but with YCP getting ousted from power, related works were halted and there was a public backlash against the same.

Today, GVMC officials took up the job of demolishing the construction and related works began at 7 in the morning. The concrete set up and the beams are being removed by the GVMC and this job could take till evening.

