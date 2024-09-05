Flood Debacle: Naidu Takes Most Awaited Call

With Vijayawada reeling under distress in the aftermath of the calamatic floods that have resulted in multiple fatalities and loss of property. In view of this situation, there were reports that certain vendors spiked up the prices of essential commodities including milk and rice.

In this context, CM Chandrababu Naidu has made a much needed statement regarding the spiked prices.

Babu announced that the government is orchestrating a commodity dump phenomenon which would regulate the prices.

Once this regulation comes to effect today, 5th September, the prices of vegetables will be locked at Rs 2, 5, 10. With this, no price hikes will be possible as the government will provide the ration at the mentioned cheap prices.

The CM made it clear that the government will put in every possible effort to ensure the public doesn’t struggle for essential vegetables and related commodities.

This is a clear mandate by the government to address a burning problem as a few vulture-like vendors explored the situation. The distribution of such low-priced vegetables must effectively do the job in favor of the public.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯