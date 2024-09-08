Jagan Fans Trolled Brahmaji After Satirical Tweet

Due to the ongoing floods, the situation in both the Telugu states is not favorable in many regions. AP CM Chandra Babu is carrying relief activities by personally monitoring the situation from Vijayawada. However, former CM YS Jagan posed several questions to CBN On X, criticizing him for not taking appropriate preventive measures. Meanwhile, character artist Brahmaji ran into an unnecessary controversy regarding the same.

Brahmaji quoted YS Jagan’s tweet and wrote, “You are correct, sir. They can not do it. Please release 1000 Cr rupees funds and ask all YCP cadre to oversee the relief activities at the ground level. The public is important to us and not the government. Jai Jagan anna.”

Soon after this, the tweet went viral and attracted massive trolls and criticism against him from YSRCP admirers and Jagan’s fans. They criticized Brahmaji that he does not live in Andhra Pradesh but is passing comments and throwing mud on YS Jagan.

After facing the severe heat of the situation, Brahmaji deleted the tweet. But the twist in the tale came when he tweeted again, mentioning that his account had been hacked.

“Someone hacked my X account. I don’t have any connection with that tweet. I filed a complaint,” said Brahmaji.

