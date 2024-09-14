Report: HYDRAA Recovered Rs 1000 Cr Till Now

HYDRAA is the most audacious and ambitious project commenced by CM Revanth Reddy in his tenure thus far and this is the most talked about topic in the political circles. Coming to the statistics associated with HYDRAA, the agency has reportedly recovered lands worth Rs 1000 crore thus far.

As per the report submitted by HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath to the Telangana government, the agency commenced action on June 27th and it has mowed down 262 illegal constructions till now. HYDRAA has operated in 23 regions across the GHMC limits till now.

An estimated 111.72 acres of illegally occupied lands that belong to natural water bodies were recovered by HYDRAA till now. The market value of these lands amounts to a whopping Rs 1000+ crore.

The illegal occupations in high-profile areas like Thammidikunta in Madhapur, Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills, and Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills were demolished by HYDRAA. This includes Nagarjuna’s N Convention as well, as we all know.

According to the HYDRAA report, the nature of these illegal occupations has been such that villas, commercial complexes, godowns, bungalows, apartments and sheds were assembled here. All these structures were mowed to ground by HYDRAA thus far and there is more action to come henceforth.

