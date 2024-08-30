HYDRAA Will Not Touch KTR’s Farmhouse

HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath is busy speaking to many media persons in the state. Ranganath clarified how his department functions and revealed its approach. The department is receiving a lot of complaints about illegal structures, but Ranganath issued clarification on some.

Speaking especially about HYDRAA’s plan of action on the Janwada farmhouse, which belongs to Kalvakuntla Taraka Ramarao (KTR), Ranganath made it clear that the farmhouse does not fall under HYDRAA’s scope.

“Janwada farmhouse comes under 111 GO. And it does not fall under our scope. HYDRAA will not interfere with it. There are thousands of structures under 111 GO. We will not unnecessarily focus on the Janwada structure alone. The farmhouse does not fall under the FTL or Buffer zone. If the other departments seek help from HYDRAA in removing some illegal structures under 111 GO, we will help. However, HYDRAA will not target any individual politically.” said AV Ranganath.

On the other hand, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said there were complaints from different sections that, citing HYDRAA, a few ground-level officials were threatening building owners and were involved in corrupt practices. Revanth warned that strict action would be taken against them.

