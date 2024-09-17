Anna Canteen Coming To Pulivendula

Pulivendula is one of the few untouched areas in Andhra Pradesh for TDP as this region has been under YS family rule for many years.

Now, in a new development, the TDP+ government is bringing a significant change to the Pulivendula demographic with the introduction of Anna Canteen here.

Going by an invitation that is going viral on social media, Pulivendula is getting its maiden Anna Canteen which is scheduled to be inaugurated on the 18th of this month.

The Anna Canteen is located at the Gandhi Circle 4 Roads Junction in Pulivendula and it will be open to public from 7 AM on the 18th of September.

MLC Bhoomireddy Ramgopal Reddy is partaking in the inauguration ceremony. This is going to be one of the significant mass outreach programs that have happened in Pulivendula in recent years.

Given the nature of Anna Canteens, which are intended to feed the poor and needy for a nominal price of Rs 5, this new canteen in Pulivendula must earn the TDP+ government goodwill in this Jagan bastion.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯