Is Jagan Scared Of The Pawan Kalyan Effect?

During his time as the CM of AP, there were multiple occasions when Jagan Mohan Reddy said on stage that Pawan Kalyan is a “Datta Putrudu” of Chandrababu. He even alleged that Pawan Kalyan changes his wives like how other people change cars. There are several such instances where Jagan resorted to a character assassination ploy on Pawan.

But if we observe the latest trends, Jagan has slowed down considerably when it comes to calling out Pawan Kalyan. Rarely is Jagan taking Pawan’s name and even when he does, as he did at the Pithapuram meeting recently, he kept it very generic. “Pawan is an actor in cinema, but Chandrababu is a drama artist in real life”.

The pattern is overwhelmingly clear: Jagan has decided not to mess with Pawan Kalyan anymore. This is perhaps due to his internal calculation that his non-stop verbal attack on Pawan and the idea of using Kapu leaders Harirama Jogayya and Mudragada to speak badly of Pawan rubbed Kapus on the wrong side.

Notably, YCP which performed exceptionally in the Godavari districts in 2019, thanks to support from the Kapu community didn’t even open its account here in this year’s election. This could have been an eye opener for Jagan and could have instigated him to stay clear of the JSP chief. This is the only logical explanation for an otherwise aggressive Jagan going easy on the JSP head.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯