For A Change, Babu Gets Angry

CM Chandrababu has been active in politics for over 40 years now and he has seen virtually everything about the political system and not many things can frustrate him at this point. However, there was one question at his latest media conference that left him infuriated.

Babu was asked by a journalist about the narrative carried by YCP that Amaravati got entirely flooded and is unfit to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh and this infuriated him.

“The people carrying this narrative have no shame. Don’t they know that Chennai gets floods, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai get floods? Are those states changing capitals over floods?” Babu said. The most important thing is that he looked uncharacteristically furious with the question. At one point, he said “Naalukuki Atalanta veyyali”.

“Is there any place that is completely safe from natural disasters? Wouldn’t Pulivendula get flooded? Wouldn’t Kurnool, Tirupati, Rajahmundry gets floods? It is clear that this batch outrightly hates the Amaravati prospect and they want to create uncertainty amongst the public.” Babu mentioned.

It is clear that Amaravati holds a paramount emotional connect with Babu and it can be understood if we look at the way he got infuriated by the narrative carried by YCP against the capital area.

Related

Tags Chandrababu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯