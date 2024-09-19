Lab Report Out- Beef Tallow, Fish Oil In Tirumala Laddu

The Tirumala laddu is the focal point of countless discussions in Andhra Pradesh after Chandrababu Naidu revealed that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirumala laddu.

According to the lab report submitted by NDDB Calf, Beef Tallow has been found in the ghee that is used for the preparation of the Tirumala laddu.

According to the reports, it is identified that Beef Tallow and Fish oils were found in the lab tests of the Tirumala Laddu.

Such animal fat is often used in low grade ghee and diary material. The usage of such second grade ingredients in the preparation of the holy laddu is beyond comprehension.

This lab test is likely to send ripples down the spines of the Hindu community who have been on pilgrimage to the holy Tirumala shrine. The usage of such animal fat in the sacred Tirumala laddu is the king of stuff that nightmares are made of for the Hindu community.

