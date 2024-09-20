Tracing the Timeline of the Tirupati Laddu Scam

Lab reports revealing that use of beef tallow in the sacred Tirupati laddu stirred up a hornet’s nest in the nation and among the devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The adulteration of the Tirupati laddu has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory.

Several political leaders reacted on the revelation, including minister Nara Lokesh, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy and Congress MP Renuka Chowdury.

Sharmila said that the revelation by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu about animal fat in Tirupati laddu is akin to the explosion of a bomb. The report on the samples collected revealed the presence of beef tallow, lard (pig fat), and fish oil in the sacred Tirumala prasadam. She questioned about the delay in revealing the facts to the public and the reason behind keeping it under wraps till now.

In the wake of this criticism, let us trace the timeline of the events regarding the Tirupati Laddu scam.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections were out on June 4 and the new government assumed charge on June 12.

Three days later, on June 15, Syamala Rao, belonging to the BC community, took charge as the TTD EO.

On June 22, a Vigilance Committee was formed to investigate into the irregularities in the TTD.

On July 7, irregularities in the purchase of ghee for preparation of laddu came to light. Being a sensitive issue, it was decided that the samples be sent to the lab.

On July 15, the lab report stated that animal fat was mixed in the Tirupati laddu and it was also found that ghee was being purchased through alternative sources.

However, officials related to the TTD during the YCP rule — former EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, former chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD Trust Board former chairman Karunakar Reddy did not cooperate with the vigilance officials in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Subba Reddy even moved the court seeking stay on the lab report.

Meanwhile, questions have also been raised about the authenticity of the Tirupati laddus sent for the Prana Pratishta ceremony of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in January.

It has to be seen how the entire issue would unfold and if the YCP government was really involved in the adulteration of the holy Tirumala prasadam.

