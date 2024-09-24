Nominated posts: TDP takes 16, 3 for JSP and one for BJP

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has curtailed down the uncertainty on nominated posts in the state and he finalised the seat sharing between the three parties i.e, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

In the list announced by the AP government, there were 20 names for the nominated posts. Telugu Desam which hold a strong dominance in the NDA alliance received 16 posts while Jana Sena was give three posts and BJP got one.

Initially Jana Sena demanded at least five to seven posts but Chandrababu calculated certain equations and finalised the seat sharing between the three parties. Also Naidu picked candidates who have been loyal to the party and were waiting for their turn.

The list revealed that Jana Sena was allotted AP Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation, AP Trade Promotion Corporation and AP Township Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) while BJP was allotted 20 Point Formula.

Abdul Aziz and Animini Ravi Naidu have been appointed as the Wakf Board and Sport Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairmans respectively.

