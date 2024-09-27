“Ban Prakash Raj” BJYM Demands Film Industry

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest on Thursday at the Movie Artists Association (MAA) in Jubilee Hills, Telangana, against actor Prakash Raj for his controversial remarks regarding the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

In addition to the protest, the BJYM submitted a memorandum to the Telugu Film Chamber, calling for a ban on Prakash Raj within the film industry.

Prakash Raj, in his earlier tweets questioned Pawan Kalyan that he is blowing up the issue. “Dear @PawanKalyan. It has happened in a state where you are a DCM. Please Investigate. Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally. We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center) #justasking” wrote Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj did not stop there but went on to attack Pawan Kalyan through his direct and indirect tweets. Now, BJP wants a ban on the actor who is currently shooting for a film abroad.

