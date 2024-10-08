Jagan Back To AP, What’s Up?

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been occasionally setting foot in Andhra Pradesh before getting back on his way to the Yelahanka palace in Bengaluru. This has led to a retort from TDP that Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to AP on Tuesday/Wednesday and immediately packs his bags and leaves on Friday/Saturday.

In tune with the satire shared by TDP, Jagan Mohan Reddy flew to Tadepalli on Tuesday afternoon and he will be staying at his camp office for a day or two.

Jagan was originally supposed to go to Punganur to publicize the passing of a Muslim girl, whom the YCP leaders falsely claimed was raped and murdered. But with the NDA government taking a proactive stance and solving the case and also helping out the bereaved family, Jagan had to cancel the trip.

So the purpose of this trip to AP is not yet consolidated. That being said, the onus is firmly on Jagan to shrug off the weekend politician image that is being hurled at him by the NDA camp.

Coming to AP on Tuesday and leaving on Friday or Saturday doesn’t paint a good image of Jagan and it would only deprive his party’s prospects further. If Jagan follows same suit this time as well and leaves to Bengaluru in a couple of days, it would mean that he isn’t paying heed to this important feedback.

