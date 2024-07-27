Official: Kamala Harris In US Presidential Race

US President Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race in a surprising yet shocking move last week. There are many speculations on Biden’s health and his plan of action in general. However, US Vice President Kamala Harris is Biden’s replacement as the Democratic presidential nominee.

After days of rumors, Kamala officially confirmed her participation in the elections through an official tweet.

“Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win,” wrote Kamala on X.

Even before she posted a tweet, the 44th President of the US, Barach Obama publicly endorsed Kamala’s participation and mentioned that his full support is with her.

