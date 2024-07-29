TDP-JSP Putting No Entry Board For YCP Leaders?

YSR Congress faced the most humiliating electoral result in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Usually, we see an opposition leader becoming a CM and a CM becoming an opposition leader which is a norm when there is a shift in power dynamic in the state. But in the case of Jagan, he went from being a CM to becoming just an MLA and not even the opposition leader which has never happened before.

Coming to the matter, there are reports that several of YCP MLA and MP candidates in the 2024 election are steadily distancing themselves from the party.

Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, an ex-MLA from the party who also contested against Pemmasani for the Guntur parliament constituency has already left the party. A few other senior candidates are said to be on the same route as Rosaiah, it seems.

However, the catch here is that both TDP and Janasena have hung a “No entry” board for these outgoing YCP leaders, it seems.

Apparently, both Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan know full well that the AP public and voters have outrightly rejected YCP and its leaders. So, there is no way TDP and JSP is facing the brunt of this heat by opening the doors for YCP leaders who was downright rejected by AP people.

Despite knowing that TDP and JSP are not interested in acquiring their services, certain YCP seniors who were once close to Jagan are now of the opinion that leaving the party is the best option regardless of whether or not they are welcomed in other parties. Such is the kind of aversion that is being shown towards YCP at the moment, it seems.

Though Jagan is holding protests and calling for theatrical media meetings, he is unable to win the trust of party seniors, it seems. Seveal YCP seniors themselves opine that YCP is facing existential crisis in AP and there is no point in backing the party, say ground-level reports.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯